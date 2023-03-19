Analysts Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price at $5.69

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in VTEX by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

VTEX stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. VTEX has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

