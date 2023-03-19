Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 641.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

