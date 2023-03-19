Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.61 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $57.61 million and approximately $271,528.12 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,964.19 or 0.06947148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

