Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $253,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,717 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,419,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

APLS opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

