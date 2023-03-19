API3 Price Reaches $1.99 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, API3 has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market capitalization of $123.64 million and approximately $153.82 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00007120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00366055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,449.98 or 0.26606182 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About API3

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.