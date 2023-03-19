API3 Trading Up 44.3% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $117.07 million and approximately $167.44 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00006710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About API3

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

