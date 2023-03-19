Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 204.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

