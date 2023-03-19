Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Further Reading

