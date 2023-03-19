Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance
AAOI stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
