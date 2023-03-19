Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 865,333 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,333 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 12.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $34,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 102.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $283,000.

DUHP stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

