Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,829 iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.68% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 188.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LDEM opened at $42.97 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $49.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

