Aprio Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

