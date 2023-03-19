Aprio Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

SRLN stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51.

