Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $630.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

