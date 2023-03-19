Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

