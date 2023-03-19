Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Trading Down 7.2 %

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

