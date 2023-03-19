Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

