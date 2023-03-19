Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 83,753 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,753 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

