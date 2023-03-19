Aravive, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Aravive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARAV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aravive from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Aravive Trading Up 7.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Aravive has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

