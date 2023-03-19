Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.65 million, a PE ratio of 414.00 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

