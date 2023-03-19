Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.23, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $502,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

