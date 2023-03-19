Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.27 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exponent were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,159,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,702,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,250,000 after buying an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,955,000 after buying an additional 96,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exponent by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,978,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Trading Down 2.5 %

Exponent stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

