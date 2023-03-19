Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.32 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,859 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $49.23 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

