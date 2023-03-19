Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $1.54 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Five Below Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $193.40 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.13 and its 200 day moving average is $168.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

