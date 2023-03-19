Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 807,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,273,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.