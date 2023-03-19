Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

