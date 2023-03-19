ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.27 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $33.27 million and $4.20 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00033593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001857 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00206249 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,139.54 or 0.99985367 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05042194 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,211,301.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

