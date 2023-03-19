Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Ashford stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
Recommended Stories
