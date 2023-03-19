Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ashford stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

About Ashford

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

