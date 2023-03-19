Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of ASMB stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
