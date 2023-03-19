Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Featured Articles

