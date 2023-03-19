Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.75.

Assurant Stock Down 5.5 %

AIZ stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day moving average of $134.23.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

