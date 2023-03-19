Astar (ASTR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.87 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $109.87 million and $21.34 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Astar

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

