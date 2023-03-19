Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $102.50.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
