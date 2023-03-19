Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide

About Atlas Air Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 481,898 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 94,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.