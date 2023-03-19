Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,387 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

