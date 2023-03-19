Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.58

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.

Autohome stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $22,960,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $16,876,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,405,000 after buying an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Autohome by 1,026.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 270,259 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Autohome by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,508,000 after buying an additional 252,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

