AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Lessened by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $6,316,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $7,775,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,365.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,452.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,386.42. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock valued at $94,603,027 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.