Avalanche Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and $187.82 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $17.56 or 0.00062934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,680,754 coins and its circulating supply is 325,618,034 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.