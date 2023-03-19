Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Stock Down 2.6 %

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.92. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

