BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £149.28 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn bought 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £149.28 ($181.94).
BA opened at GBX 905.60 ($11.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 873.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 831.36. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 941.80 ($11.48).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5,294.12%.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
