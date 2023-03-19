Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $1.87 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00006682 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $231.66 million and $22.99 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00371065 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,471.04 or 0.26970295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 132,602,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,802,159 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.