Barclays Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $182.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FANG. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.45.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.35. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.