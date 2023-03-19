Barclays Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $38.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Homes 4 Rent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.09.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 123.95%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

