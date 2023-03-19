Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. 40,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

