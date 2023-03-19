Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.91 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $218.45 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.22 or 0.06526395 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00064378 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00023858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

