Bend DAO (BEND) Price Reaches $0.0174 on Major Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 26% against the dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $173.74 million and $632,320.01 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

