Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €300.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Rheinmetall Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €237.10 ($254.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 52 week high of €262.20 ($281.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €193.27.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

