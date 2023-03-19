Berenberg Bank Raises 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Price Target to GBX 5,300

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,800 ($58.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.59) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRRFF opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

