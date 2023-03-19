Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Binance USD has a market cap of $8.22 billion and approximately $6.52 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00365144 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,401.09 or 0.26539972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,224,923,986 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

