Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $34.38 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $28,224.46 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $545.36 billion and approximately $34.38 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00482583 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00132935 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00032233 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,322,168 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
