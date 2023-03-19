BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0119 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $35.60 million and $923,665.74 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005266 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003280 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001607 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

