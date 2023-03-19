Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.43%.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 128,836 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

