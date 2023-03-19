Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,329 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

